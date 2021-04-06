Polytechnics To Send Students Home As ASUP Begins Indefinite Strike

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Amid the Federal Government’s plan to halt its planned industrial action, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), on Tuesday, commenced an indefinite strike.

Recall that Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, had on Monday invited ASUP to an emergency meeting “following the threat by the Union to embark on strike”.



According to the Minister, “the meeting is intended to nip the strike in the bud”, that is, to stop the planned action.

But the ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, in Abuja on Tuesday announced the directive to newsmen, adding that the federal and state governments were joking with tertiary institutions by ignoring their demands.

He noted, among other things, that authorities were yet to release revitalization funds to the education sector as agreed.

“Our grievances also include the non-reconstitution of governing councils in federal polytechnics and many state-owned institutions leading to the disruption of governance and administrative processes in the institutions since May, 2020.

“This has also undermined the renegotiation of the union’s 2010 agreement with the government which was unilaterally suspended by the government for over two years now,” he said.