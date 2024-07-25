Poor Funding Responsible For Malnutrition, Food Insecurity—Agric Minister

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) has attributed the issues of food insecurity, malnutrition and hunger to the absence of sustainable funding mechanisms.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Agric, Abubakar Kyari in a post on his X handle formerly Twitter.

He said, “This event is a testament to our commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of our citizens through nutrition and food security.

“During the event, we discussed the critical challenges of malnutrition and food insecurity, highlighting factors such as the lack of a coherent policy framework, the absence of sustainable funding mechanisms, climate change, and insecurity.

“Hon. Speaker Abbas emphasized the importance of legislative support in tackling these issues and reinforced the commitment of the National Assembly to work collaboratively with all stakeholders.”

The minister reiterated that through a collective and robust framework, the country will address food security challenges and promote the health of all Nigerians.

According to Kyari, “The future of our nation depends on our collective efforts to ensure that every citizen has access to nutritious food”.

In 2023, Nigeria was included among the global “hunger hotspots” by the World Food Programme, a development linked to rising insecurity in agricultural regions and soaring costs of essential farming inputs.