Poor Start For Messi As Saudi Arabia Stun World Cup Favourite, Argentina In 2:1 Upset

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Argentina, one of the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar have begun their campaign on a disappointing note.

Advertisement

The South American giant lost 1-2 to Saudi Arabia in their first-ever FIFA World Cup meeting.

Argentina started with an early lead when Lionel Messi found the back of the net from the spot kick in the 10th minute.

Messi’s second goal was ruled out by VAR, while another 28th-minute Martinez goal was also canceled.

Argentina were caught offside seven times in the first half.

Advertisement

But Saudi Arabia that have a history of not winning their last four games with Argentina broke the jinx.

Both teams have met four times before the match with the South American side winning two of the meeting and drawing two.

Saudi’s Al-Shehri grabbed a shock equaliser with neat finish in the 48th minute.

Al-Dawsari curled in stunning strike to give the underdogs the lead in the 53rd minute.

Argentina are at the bottom of the Group C after losing for the first time in the last 36 games.