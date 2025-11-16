Pope Leo Says Nigerian Christians Persecuted

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Pope Leo has raised fresh concerns over the rising wave of violence, discrimination, and persecution against Christian communities across several countries, including Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, Bangladesh, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

In a message shared on his official X handle, the Pontiff lamented the continuous attacks on places of worship and Christian settlements, urging global leaders and faith communities to work together for peace.

“In various parts of the world, Christians suffer discrimination and persecution. I think especially of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, and other countries from which we frequently hear of attacks on communities and places of worship,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with victims of violence, Pope Leo specifically mentioned the families in Kivu, DRC, where dozens of civilians were recently massacred.

“God is a merciful Father who desires peace among all His children! I accompany in prayer the families of Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where in recent days there has been a massacre of civilians. Let us pray that all violence may cease and that believers may work together for the common good,” the Pope added.

The global spotlight on Christian persecution comes amid heightened international criticism of Nigeria’s handling of attacks targeting Christian communities in several regions.

In recent public remarks, President Donald Trump criticised the Nigerian government, alleging “mass killings” of Christians and threatening severe diplomatic and military repercussions if the attacks are not halted.

Trump directed the U.S. Department of War to “prepare for possible action” and warned that any intervention would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

He also threatened to withdraw U.S. aid and re-designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, a classification reserved for severe violations of religious freedom.

However, President Bola Tinubu has firmly rejected the accusations, insisting that Nigeria protects citizens of all faiths and does not support any form of religious persecution.

According to him, portraying Nigeria as a hostile environment for Christians “does not reflect our national reality.”

Tinubu noted that his administration is actively engaging religious and community leaders across all regions to address security challenges, stressing that the violence in the country affects both Christians and Muslims.

Backing the President’s response, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, warned that Trump’s statements could destabilise Nigeria if used to justify external interference.

He emphasised that the Nigerian constitution guarantees full religious freedom and equal protection for all.