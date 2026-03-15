Pope Leo Urges Ceasefire In Middle East

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Pope Leo XIV has called for a ceasefire in the Middle East as the death toll across the region mounts amid Israel and Iran’s war.

The Pontiff made the plea via his official X shortly after the Angelus prayer at Vatican City on Sunday.

He urged both parties to resort to dialogue, stressing that violence can never bring justice, stability and peace.

“On behalf of the Christians of the #MiddleEast, and of all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict: cease fire!

“May paths of dialogue be reopened! Violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace for which the peoples are waiting,” the Pope pleaded.

Advertisement

He further lamented that people in the region have been “suffering the horrific violence of war” for the past two weeks since the conflict broke out. He also prayed that God comforts those who have lost their loved ones in the attacks.

“Thousands of innocent people have been killed and many more forced to flee their homes. I once again offer my prayers to all those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that have struck schools, hospitals and residential areas.”

The operation Epic Fury, launched on February 28 by a joint U.S.-Israeli operation on Iran, has triggered retaliation from Iran.

The conflict has severely impacted health systems and civilians across 16 countries, with over 1,000 deaths reported in Iran alone and verified attacks on hospitals and health facilities, according to the World Health Organisation.

It has also disrupted global energy markets, pushing oil prices higher as fears grow over potential supply disruption, with the Strait of Hormuz handling nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply.