Pope’s Surgery Successful But Will Spend Days In Hospital — Spokesman, Surgeon Say

Pope Francis’ medical team has said that his clinical condition is “progressively improvising” and he has resumed work after a three hours abdominal surgery.

The pope, on Tuesday, visited the Gemelli Hospital to undergo an operation for hernia on Wednesday which was causing him” recurrent, painful and worsening” symptoms.

His spokesman, Matteo Bruni, disclosed in a statement on Friday that “Pope Francis rested during the night. His medical team says the clinical situation is progressively improving and the post-operative recovery is normal.

“After having breakfast, His Holiness began to move around, spending most of the morning in an armchair. This allowed him to read the newspapers and to start resuming work” he said.

The 86-years-old, according to his chief surgeon, Dr Sergio Alfieri, was experiencing excruciating pain for several month due to the hernia and decided on June 6 to undergo the abdominal surgery to correct it.

Alfieri said the pope reacted well to general anesthesia and is expected to remain in the hospital for several days.

Alfieri however, warned that though the pope was strong, he was also aged in addition to his recent bronchitis operation. He noted that all necessary precautions will be taken during his stay at the Gemelli hospital.