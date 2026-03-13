Popular Comedian Shot, Hospitalised During Skit Show In Ogun

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Popular Nigerian comedian and content creator Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, was hospitalised after sustaining a gunshot injury while filming a comedy skit.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State, where Shaggi was working with members of his crew.

The comedian was reportedly injured while shooting under the Sango-Ota bridge, though the exact circumstances that led to the gunshot remain unclear.

The police confirmed the entertainer’s team responded immediately after the incident.

“He was filming a skit at the location when he sustained the injury. His colleagues who were present immediately rushed him to the hospital for treatment,” the police source said.

Shaggi was first taken to Blooming Care Hospital in the Alakuko area of Lagos, where doctors administered initial emergency care. He was later referred to Duchess Hospital in the Government Residential Area (GRA), Ikeja, where he is currently receiving further treatment and recuperating.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed on Thursday that the case was brought to their attention by the hospital. Police spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi said authorities are aware of the development, but further details about the circumstances of the shooting have yet to be disclosed.

Investigations are ongoing to determine how the shooting occurred during the skit filming and whether any safety lapses or other factors contributed to the incident.