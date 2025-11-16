Portugal Defeat Armenia 9-1 To Qualify For World Cup

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Portugal recorded a comfortable 9-1 win over Armenia to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in style on Sunday.

Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo missed the encounter after he was sent off against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

However, he will be playing in his sixth World Cup after making his debut in 2006.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Paris Saint-Germain’s Joao Neves both scored hat-tricks as Roberto Martinez’s side racked up a huge win in Porto to top Group F.

Renato Veiga got the ball rolling for Portugal, with Goncalo Ramos and Francisco Conceicao also on the scoresheet.

After a draw in Hungary in October and a surprise defeat in Ireland on Thursday in which Ronaldo was sent off, Portugal wrapped up qualification at the third attempt in their final group match.

They will compete in a seventh consecutive edition of the World Cup, a tournament which the Euro 2016 champions have yet to win.

With Manchester United midfielder Fernandes playing a key role throughout, Portugal made a quick start by scoring in the seventh minute.

Fernandes’s vicious inswinging free kick from just outside the left side of the box was pushed onto the post by goalkeeper Henri Avagyan, but Veiga was on hand to head home the rebound.

The visitors shocked the hosts by scoring on their first attack to equalise, with Grant-Leon Ranos crossing for Armenia captain Eduard Spertsyan to strike.

However, Portugal quickly stepped up a gear and racked up an unassailable lead. Paris Saint-Germain striker Ramos intercepted a back pass and squeezed home his country’s second after rounding Avagyan.

Portugal put together a tidy move for their third, with Neves blasting home from the edge of the box after being teed up by Fernandes.

Neves netted a spectacular second with a free kick which flew into the top right corner, leaving Avagyan with no chance.

Fernandes netted the fifth in first-half stoppage time with a low penalty after Ruben Dias was fouled.

The Manchester United midfielder continued where he left off after the break, slotting home his second after being fed by Ramos.

Fernandes completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after debutant substitute Carlos Forbs was fouled.

Neves followed suit for Portugal’s eighth goal, smashing home after Veiga headed Fernandes’s cross into his path.

Juventus forward Conceicao added the ninth in stoppage time to seal one of his country’s biggest ever victories.

Ireland stunned Hungary with a late winner to triumph 3-2 in the other Group F match and reach the play-offs, with Troy Parrott following up his midweek brace against Portugal with a hat-trick.

With automatic qualification now secured, Ronaldo’s sending off against the Republic of Ireland means he will miss Portugal’s first two games of next year’s World Cup.