Portugal Deny Report Claiming Captain Threatened To Quit World Cup

The Portuguese FA has said their talisman, Cristiana Ronaldo will not quit the World Cup.

The FA also dismissed reports that Ronaldo threatened to quit the tournament in Qatar.

The relationship between Ronaldo and Portugal’s head coach Fernando Santos appeared to have deteriorated after he was substituted 25 minutes to the end of the game with South Korea.

He appared angry after the substitution but he claimed his anger was aimed at a South Korean player.

Santos dropped Ronaldo from his starting lineup during the round of 16 match saying the decision was tactical and not disciplinary.

He walked off the pitch while his teammates celebrated the 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16.

A Portuguese publication, Record quoted Santos sayinghim he might leave Qatar after finding out he would be benched for the last-16 encounter against Switzerland.

Portugal defeated Switzerland 6-1 in the match.

But the FA said on Thursday that “News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach.

Cristiana Ronaldo

“The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar.

“Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team.

“Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated – if necessary – in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Ronaldo also posted on Twitter denying the report.

He wrote, “A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!”