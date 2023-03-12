Postponed Election: UNICAL Sets New Resumption Date

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has announced the postponement of its resumption date in view of the new date for the Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

Academic activities were supposed to resume on March 14th, but they will now resume on March 20th, after the elections are completed.

The elections, which were supposed to hold on the 11th of March, were recently postponed to the 18th of March by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

UNICAL made this known in a release issued by the Registrar of the institution, Mr. Gabriel Egbe.

“In line with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s decision to shift the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly election, the Vice Chancellor has approved the extension of the academic break embarked upon by members of the University of Calabar community.

“Accordingly, staff and students are now to return to the campus on March 20, 2023, when academic activities are expected to fully resume,” he said.

According to Egbe, only staff on essential duties are to continue discharging their official duties as scheduled.

“Meanwhile, members of the expanded management are enjoined to use this break period to put necessary machinery in place for full academic activities upon resumption.

“On behalf of the Vice Chancellor, I pray for very peaceful and successful elections while advising all our staff who would be engaged as INEC ad-hoc staff, to remain good ambassadors of our prestigious university, as they discharge such responsibilities,” he said.