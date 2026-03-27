Power Crisis: Don’t Be Discouraged, Adelabu Tells Nigerians

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The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has highlighted progress in Nigeria’s power sector under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including the attainment of the highest electricity generation level recorded to date.

Speaking at the first quarter 2026 Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Stakeholders’ Meeting in Lagos, the Minister praised ongoing reforms, particularly the President’s approval to settle longstanding debts owed to electricity Generation Companies (GenCos).

“We must commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking the bull by the horns and agreeing to clear the legacy debts. He deserves credit for that,” Adelabu said.

“We have also recorded the highest generation levels and improvements across other key indices in the last three years. Our reforms are yielding results, even though they take time to fully materialise.”

The Minister expressed optimism about a near-term improvement in electricity supply, noting that previously disrupted gas pipelines have been repaired, with gas supply now being ramped up to boost thermal power generation.

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“I believe we are on a positive trajectory. The current challenges will soon ease, and within the next two weeks, we expect a significant improvement as gas supply to power plants increases following the repairs,” he added.

Adelabu also urged stakeholders across the power sector value chain to strengthen collaboration and take collective responsibility for the sector’s performance.

“We must take ownership of the power sector. This is our country, and we must not be discouraged as someone has to do the job,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr Musiliu Oseni, commended the Minister for his consistent engagement with industry stakeholders and active participation in NESI meetings.

THE WHISLTER had previously reported that the minister had apologised to Nigerians over erratic power supply across the country.

https://thewhistler.ng/power-minister-apologises-to-nigerians-over-blackout/

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He also admitted that the current blackout across Nigerian cities is beyond his control, and tendered a public apology to Nigerians over the crippling and persistent outages witnessed in the last month.

Adelabu tendered the apology in Abuja during a

press conference.

THE WHISTLER recalls that some cities and towns have been experiencing erratic power supply in the past few weeks, a situation which has resulted in soaring temperatures across the country.

The minister also admitted that businesses, schools and industries have been affected by the erratic power supply across the country.