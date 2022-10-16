Power Cut, VAR Malfunction Halt Premier League Match

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Arsenal’s matchday 10 fixture against Leeds United was halted over power failure and technical issues with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The match was initially stopped in the 2nd minute after the referee and VAR officials could not communicate, it was then stopped for the second time in the 12th minute after the Elland Road Stadium suffered a power outage.

Referee Chris Kavanagh took both sets of players off the pitch, to a chorus of boos and angry shouts from fans around Elland Road.

The stadium announcer told supporters the stoppage was due to a ‘power cut’, adding: ‘We are working very hard to resolve these technical issues.’

An announcement was made over the Elland Road PA system that play was set to get back underway at 2:40pm – 40 minutes after the match’s original kick-off time.

As of the time of filing this report, play has resumed from the beginning. Luckily, no goal was scored before the power surge.

Arsenal are seeking to extend their fine start to the 2022/23 Premier League season with an away victory over Leeds United.