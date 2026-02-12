Power Firms Face Temporary Gas Shortfall As Seplat Begins Maintenance

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Several power generation companies across Nigeria are set to experience a temporary reduction in gas supply as Seplat Energy Plc commences a four-day planned maintenance exercise on its gas production facilities, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said.

In a notice issued on Thursday, NNPC disclosed that the maintenance, scheduled to run from February 12 to February 15, 2026, will lead to a short-term constraint in gas volumes supplied through the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC) pipeline network. The reduced supply could result in a mild drop in electricity generation during the period.

The notice, signed by NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, was titled “Notice of Scheduled Maintenance on Major Gas Plant and Facilities.”

It explained that the shutdown forms part of routine operational and safety procedures designed to safeguard infrastructure integrity and ensure long-term reliability.

“The public is hereby informed that Seplat Energy Plc, a Joint Venture partner of NNPC Ltd and a key supplier of gas into the NGIC pipeline network, has scheduled routine maintenance on its gas production facilities from 12th to 15th February 2026,” the statement said.

According to NNPC, Seplat’s production sites will be temporarily shut down to allow for servicing and inspection works in line with standard industry protocols. While the exercise is expected to be completed as planned, the company acknowledged that gas deliveries to some thermal power stations will be affected during the maintenance window.

Advertisement

“During the four-day maintenance period, there will be a temporary reduction in gas supply into the NGIC pipeline network. As a result, some power generation companies reliant on this supply may experience reduced gas availability, which could modestly impact electricity generation levels within the timeframe,” the statement noted.

Nigeria’s electricity sector is heavily dependent on gas-fired power plants, which account for more than 70 per cent of installed generation capacity. These plants rely on steady gas supply from upstream producers in the Niger Delta, transported through an extensive pipeline network operated by NGIC and other entities.

Even brief disruptions in gas supply can have ripple effects across the power value chain. In the past, interruptions caused by maintenance work, technical faults, or pipeline vandalism have often resulted in reduced generation output and, in some cases, grid instability.

NNPC, however, sought to reassure stakeholders that measures are being taken to minimise the impact of the planned shutdown. The company said it is working closely with Seplat to ensure the maintenance is carried out safely and completed within schedule.

In addition, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited has been engaging alternative gas suppliers to bridge anticipated supply gaps and maintain stability in the system during the maintenance period.

Advertisement

“NNPC Ltd and Seplat Energy are working closely to ensure that the maintenance is executed safely and completed as scheduled. In parallel, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited is engaging alternative gas suppliers to mitigate anticipated supply gaps and maintain stability across the network,” the statement said.

The company added that normal gas supply volumes are expected to resume promptly once the maintenance is concluded, allowing affected power plants to return to full operations.