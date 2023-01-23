Power Outage Forces Bauchi APC Presidential Campaign Rally To End Abruptly

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was widespread anger and confusion on Monday as the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bauchi State was cut short.

Reports received by THE WHISTLER say the rally was underway at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium when the public address system went dead following a power cut.

The electricity could not be restored with the APC campaign officials wondering what was wrong.

According to the reports, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, had mounted the podium and was delivering his speech when the incident happened.

He reportedly hoped to continue his speech but had to end it and returned to his seat.

The development led to bewilderment and confusion.

The rally had President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance, and he was billed to speak. The president suddenly left with his entourage as the crowd which had converged at the stadium began to disperse.

Buhari was received by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, alongside Adamu, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazzau.

Also at the airport to receive the president were Andy Ubah, Governors of Borno, Kebbi and Yobe states, Babagana Zulum, Abubakar Bagudu and Mai Mala Buni respectively.

Efforts to get the reaction of both Dele Alake and Bayo Onanuga, spokesmen of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign organisation were not successful as they did not pick calls put to their telephone lines.