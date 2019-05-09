Sponsored

Power Outage Mounts As Grid Collapses

Economy
By Ating Enwongo
power_lines

Advertisement

The nation’s power grid has collapsed twice within 24 hours worsening power supply in parts of the country.

This was disclosed from data obtained on Thursday from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), adding that a system collapse occurred on Wednesday which reduced load allocations to the distribution companies.

RELATED

AEDC Lists Abuja Communities Set To Experience Interruption…

AEDC Gets Approval To Begin Installation Of Meters In Abuja,…

This recent grid collapse will make it the sixth to be recorded in 2019.

Advertisement

Confirming the system failure, the spokesperson of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Bode Fadipe said the entire franchise of Distribution Company comprising Kogi, Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger States have zero megawatts, no electricity.

“Another system collapse occurred this morning. 5:29 am precisely. AEDC is currently on zero allocation,” Fadipe stated.

Meanwhile, officials of the TCN said they are working hard to restore the power grid shortly.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!