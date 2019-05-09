Power Outage Mounts As Grid Collapses

Advertisement

The nation’s power grid has collapsed twice within 24 hours worsening power supply in parts of the country.

This was disclosed from data obtained on Thursday from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), adding that a system collapse occurred on Wednesday which reduced load allocations to the distribution companies.

This recent grid collapse will make it the sixth to be recorded in 2019.

Confirming the system failure, the spokesperson of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Bode Fadipe said the entire franchise of Distribution Company comprising Kogi, Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger States have zero megawatts, no electricity.

“Another system collapse occurred this morning. 5:29 am precisely. AEDC is currently on zero allocation,” Fadipe stated.

Meanwhile, officials of the TCN said they are working hard to restore the power grid shortly.