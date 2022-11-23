‘Powers That Be’ Grounded Our Aircraft To Abort Oyo Rally, Labour Party Alleges

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party (LP) campaign organisation has alleged that powerful forces were responsible for the grounding of the aircraft conveying the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and others to Oyo State in order to abort the party’s presidential rally in the state.

Advertisement

A statement issued by Diran Onifade, head of media for the LP campaign on Wednesday said the aircraft was grounded by the “powers that be”.

No one was mentioned as being responsible.

Obi and his team had arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja but could not be allow to fly for what Onifade described as “regulatory reasons”.

The statement however described as “mischievous rumours” suggesting the plane had been impounded, urging Obi supporters to ignore the rumour.

Advertisement

While noting that the party’s scheduled rally in Ibadan will proceed as planned, he explained that, “The Obidient plane was grounded today by the powers that be “for regulatory reasons” only.

“Please ignore any mischievous rumour. Our massive rally in Ibadan is going on as planned,” the statement reads.

THE WHISTLER reports that the rally has kicked off as Obi and other top members of the party are well in the Lekan Salami Stadium in Oyo State.

The former Anambra State governor stopped over at the Palace of Alaseyin of Iseyin in the state.

Obi has become a top contender for the Number One position in the country following mass support from the youths.

He was the Vice Presidential running mate to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019 before defecting to Labour Party in 2022.