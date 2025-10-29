PPFN Seeks Comprehensive Life Skills, Health Education In School Curricula

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) has called for the inclusion of Comprehensive Life-skills and Health Education (CHLE) in school curricula.

The PPFN South-West Regional Director, Mrs Elizabeth Abimbola, made the recommendation on Wednesday at the graduation ceremony of trained peer educators on CLHE in Ibadan.

Abimbola urged policymakers, educators, parents and communities to prioritise CLHE.

“Let us work together to create a Nigeria where adolescents thrive, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values to shape a brighter future. As we strive for a healthier, more resilient generation, I leave you with a quote from Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: ‘The story of a people is not just a collection of individual stories; it is a tapestry woven from shared experiences.

“Let us weave a tapestry of hope, resilience and empowerment for Nigerian adolescents,” she said.

According to her, the graduation ceremony was for students who completed the CLHE modules under PPFN’s intervention in selected schools across Ibadan North LGA.

Abimbola said the programme empowered adolescents with accurate information on their bodies, relationships and decision-making.

She added that it aimed to reduce gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy and misinformation about reproductive health.

She said that selected secondary school teachers across Oyo State were trained and supported to facilitate the students’ training on CLHE.

Abimbola noted that more than 700 students were able to complete the CLHE modules in the first phase of the intervention from 2021 to 2024.

“In 2024, the project entered its operational research phase to compare two delivery models of teaching CLHE through regular classroom lessons (intervention group) and through extracurricular sessions (control group).

“Twenty teachers were trained to facilitate CLHE lessons and mentor 20 students per school. Key activities under the research phase included baseline and end-line surveys, teachers’ review meetings, supervisory visits, and focus group discussions with stakeholders (students, teachers and principals of selected schools).

“By integrating life skills and health education into school curricula, we can empower adolescents to develop decision-making and problem-solving abilities. It will foster healthy relationships and communication skills and cultivate resilience and coping mechanisms, among other benefits,” Abimbola said.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olusegun Olayiwola, said that the training would impact the graduates positively.

“Everyone awaits your contributions in improving the sexual reproductive health of adolescents,” he told the graduates.

He thanked the PPFN for championing the project and also praised the schools which participated.

The Vice Principal of Anglican Commercial Grammar School, Ibadan, Mr Adetayo Agboola, said that adolescents were facing a number of challenges.

Agboola said that the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy, drug abuse, and social and sexual reproductive health issues showed that the majority of adolescents lacked the knowledge required to make responsible decisions.

“Parents are not helping matters; they deny their children access to vital information. CLHE can help young people by providing them with correct information and skills to adopt healthy behaviours if introduced into the school curriculum,” Agboola said.

The high point of the event was the presentation of certificates to the graduates.