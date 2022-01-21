‘Pray For Me… I Got Scary News From My Surgeons Today’ — Olisa Metuh Appeals To Nigerians

Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has appealed to Nigerians to put him in their prayers after receiving what he called a “scary” news from his doctors.

Metuh, who did not disclose the nature of the frightening medical report, said he had undergone several surgeries and procedures over the last 12 months.

“In the last one year, I have had many surgeries and procedures and I am believing God this will be my last. No matter how angry you’ve been about my outspokenness or outright naked challenge to power back then, please pray for me.

“The cankerworm had eaten deeply into my health, it has not been easy and I have only remained whole through the mercies of God. I got some scary news from the surgeons today but my faith remains in God Almighty and with your prayers and by His stripes I am healed and would remain whole in Jesus name,” Metuh wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

In early 2021, the lawyer and politician was reported to have undergone treatment for a protracted spinal cord ailment in London.

Metuh’s health crisis began during his trial for alleged diversion of N400 million received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

He had been convicted on charges of money laundering by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, and jailed for 7 years in 2020 but the judgment was later voided by an Appeal Court on the grounds of bias.