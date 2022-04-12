Pregnant Women, Babies Among Those Killed In Rivers Jetty Fire, Wike Calls For Investigation

Two pregnant women, two babies and eight others have been confirmed dead in the fire outbreak that started around 11pm Monday night at the Bonny-Bille jetty, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

An eyewitness, Bernard Isaac, told THE WHISTLER that twelve persons were burnt beyond recognition in the fire.

In his words: “About twelve persons were burnt beyond human recognition. Two pregnant women, two babies and eight other adults were all burnt to death.

“Over sixty wooden and fibre boats were also destroyed by the fire.”

THE WHISTLER gathered that the jetty is often used for the storage of inflammable substances like petroleum products used in powering speed boat engines in makeshift buildings within the area.

It will be recalled that the last fire outbreak at the jetty was in November, 2021, in which several persons were burnt and properties estimated to be worth millions of naira destroyed.

Meanwhile, Rivers State government has issued two weeks ultimatum to all those living around the jetty to vacate the area after which demolition of shanties will commence.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Onowu, stated this when he visited the scene of the fire outbreak and confirmed that the incident was caused by a gas cylinder explosion inside a boat fully loaded with sixty gallons of illegal petroleum products.

He said further that the incident had vindicated the state government’s fight against illegal oil bunkering activities in the state.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said he was deeply saddened to learn of the casualties and extent of damage to properties caused by the fire.

“On behalf of the Government of Rivers state, I would like to offer my sincere prayers for the victims of the fire incident and extend my deepest condolences to their families. I would also like to sincerely pray for early recovery of those who were injured,” he said.

The governor subsequently urged the Rivers State Police Command and other relevant security agencies to investigate the fire incident.