Pregnant Women, Inmates Of Correctional Centres To Get 1000 Reading Glasses, 500 Prenatal Drugs – NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission has donated 1000 reading glasses and 500 prenatal drugs to inmates across correctional facilities in the country.

Reading glasses are often worn by people who cannot see things close to them very well while prenatal drugs are vitamin and mineral supplements recommended to be taken before and during pregnancy.

The NHRC made the donation while flagging off the 2022 Correctional Centre Audit exercise at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) Abuja.

“High point of the event was the donations of 1000 reading glasses and 500 prenatal DRUGS by the Commission in collaboration with Gift Health Plus (a United States based NGO) to the Correctional Service for onward distribution to inmates across the nation,” the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Salamatu Suleiman, who led the Commission’s delegation to ascertain compliance with international best practices at correctional facilities , said that welfare and access to medical care for all inmates is crucial.

“It is worthy of note that inmates in Custodial Facilities are entitled to enjoy general human rights including the right to good health pursuant to international human rights standards or best practices,” Suleiman said.

In her remarks, the Controller General of NCS, Haliru Nababa, represented by Marylaurine Melchizedek, lauded the initiative for being people oriented.