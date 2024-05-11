Premier League: Chelsea Snatch Late Win Over Nottingham Forest, Burnley Relegated

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Chelsea earned a late 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground to boost their European qualification hopes. This is just as Burnley suffered relegation back to the Championship.

The Blues made it three consecutive wins to mount a late charge for European football with Jackson scoring the winner in the 82nd minute.

Advertisement

Mykhailo Mudryk opened the scoring for Chelsea in the eighth minute following a sublime assist from Cole Palmer.

Willy Boly restored parity for Nottingham Forest with a thumping header to end the first half 1-1.

Former Chelsea star, Calum Hudson-Odoi stunned his former club with a superb curling effort in the 74th minute to turn the game around for the hosts.

Substitute Raheem Sterling brought Chelsea back into the game with his own curling effort to make it 2-2.

Advertisement

A minute later, Nicolas Jackson headed in Reece James’ cross to give Chelsea a 3-2 lead and ultimately the maximum points.

Nottingham Forest needed a point to mathematically confirm their status in the Premier League next season but the wait goes on until the last game of the season.

Burnley suffered an immediate demotion back to the Championship after a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham.

In the other Premier League matches on Saturday, Manchester City began the day with an emphatic 4-0 win away at Fulham to move a step closer to the Premier League title.

Crystal Palace continued their resurgence with a 3-1 away win over Wolves, West Ham defeated Luton Town 3-1.

Advertisement

Everton pipped Sheffield United 1-0, Newcastle and Brighton played out a 1-1 draw and Brentford defeated Bournemouth 2-1.

Action resumes on Sunday with a mouth-watering clash between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford.