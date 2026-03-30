Premier League Fans Back Call To Scrap VAR

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More than three-quarters of Premier League fans would like to see VAR scrapped, and even more believe it has a detrimental impact on the matchday experience, according to a survey by the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA).

The poll of nearly 8,000 supporters, just over half of whom attend more than 15 home games a season, showed how unpopular the current system has become despite the Premier League insisting it has resulted in more correct decisions.

Asked if they support the use of VAR, 76 percent said they do not, with more than 70 percent disagreeing that it has improved the overall accuracy of refereeing decisions.

The consensus that VAR has made football less enjoyable was nearly unanimous at 97 percent, while over 90 percent disagreed it has made the matchday experience better.

“The results show that most fans want VAR removed,” said Thomas Concannon, the FSA’s Premier League network manager.

“People are annoyed about the time that it takes, annoyed about the accuracy, and annoyed about the (reduced) spontaneity.

“It does take away from what football is meant to be and what those special moments are about.”

First introduced into the Premier League seven years ago, one of the common complaints about the technology is it is made for the television watching audience rather than those in the stadium, who are often unaware of the reason for delays in the game.

However, the survey found even 94 percent disagreed that VAR makes watching football on TV more enjoyable.

In response, the Premier League said in a statement that their research “indicates fans are largely in favour of keeping VAR, but improving the way it is used.”

The prospect of any immediate changes to the rules appears unlikely.

In 2024, 19 out of 20 Premier League clubs decided to keep VAR, with only Wolves voting against, having proposed a vote themselves.

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In order for VAR to be scrapped, 14 out of the 20 Premier League clubs would have to vote against it following a new proposal for abolition by one of the teams in the English top-flight.

At the upcoming World Cup, VAR’s scope will even be expanded to include decision-making on corners and second yellow cards.

Until now VAR officials could only intervene on goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards, and cases of mistaken identity.