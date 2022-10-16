Prepare Nigerians For Hardship In 2023, Sanusi Tells Politicians

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Says No Politician Can Improve Nigeria’s Fortune With Debt Burden Of Over N41trn

A former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, has said that with the current state of the economy, it would be a lie if any candidate claimed he could turn Nigeria into a prosperous nation by next year.

He warned Nigerians to avoid voting for such candidates, because they do not know the difficult nature of the leadership job they are trying to take up.

Sanusi also lamented the current hardship Nigerians are facing and said until the government is transparent and credible towards the citizens, it has no right to impose such hardship on the citizenry.

The former CBN Governor said this at a Kaduna investment programme titled, ‘Building a resilient economy,’ in Kaduna.

Sanusi, who is also the current Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria, expressed deep sympathy for the next president that will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari due to the huge debt burden.

THE WHISTLER had exclusively reported that the federal government is to spend a cumulative amount of $10.19bn servicing the nation’s external debt obligation within a ten-year period covering 2021 and 2030,

The amount when converted with the parallel market exchange rate between the naira and the dollar amounts to about N7.2trn.

The federal government’s huge appetite for borrowing under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had worsened the debt position in the first half of this year.

Domestic debt had pushed Nigeria’s total public debt stock from N41.60tn as of March 2022 to N42.84tn as of June of the same year, showing an increase of N1.24tn in three months, according to the Debt Management Office

The DMO and the Ministry of Finance had come under series of attacks from experts and key stakeholders in the economy on the country’s rising debt levels.

Nigeria’s debt service to Gross Domestic Product ratio rose to 73 per cent based on figures released by the Finance Ministry in October last year.

Sanusi while speaking at the event urged Nigerians not to vote for any politician who claims that everything will be easy once elected, adding that politicians must prepare the minds of citizens for tough decisions.

“We are leaving a mountain of debt for our children. They (our children) might curse us. We see the problem and we are going to continue.

“Please let me request from our politicians. You must prepare the minds of Nigerians for difficult decisions.

“Anybody who tells you that it is going to be easy, please don’t vote for him. It is either he is lying to you or he doesn’t know what job he is going to get.

“You cannot with this level of debt service, with this level of collapse in revenue, with this level of poverty, you cannot take corrective decisions. Tariffs on the electricity sector will have to be corrected.”