Presidency Hails Senate’s Confirmation Of Military Chiefs

The Presidency has hailed the Senate’s confirmation of new military chiefs, saying it’s a step towards strengthening the country’s security architecture.

In a reaction by President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, the Presidency said the clearance of the officers will foster synergy among the Armed Forces.

Lado spoke on Wednesday, shortly after the confirmation of the top military chiefs by the upper legislative chamber.

According to him, the confirmation will also serve as a boost to the protection of Nigerian citizens and the country’s sovereignty.

Senator Lado said, “As the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, I facilitated this crucial interface to ensure a smooth and coordinated engagement between the Executive and the Legislature.

“This is in line with President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to effective governance and national security.”

The presidential aide expressed appreciation to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate leadership, as well as individual senators who screened and cleared the appointees.

Lado noted that the commitment of the lawmakers underscored the strong collaboration between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

The development, he observed, will go a long way in advancing the national interest and ensuring the security and stability of the nation.

Those confirmed by the Senate were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen. Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Sunday Aneke; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.