Presidency: North Should Stop Feeling Irritated When Igbos Say they’re Marginalized – Abati

Former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, has said that it is wrong for northern leaders to feel irritated when people from South East say they’re marginalised.

In an opinion piece, Abati said every group has the right to have their own share of the cake before anyone begins to talk about merit.

According to him, the idea of zoning of the country’s presidential seat was formed to ensure that the six geo- political zones in the country have a sense of belonging.

“Right now as Nigeria moves towards the 2023 elections, some people have been saying zoning is no longer important and there should be an open field for everybody .

“People have argued that zoning is not expressly stated in the 1999 Constitution, but it was a measure adopted by the Peoples Democratic Party in 1999 in order to ensure equity, justice and a sense of ownership in the political representation process,” he stated.

Abati further argued that, “Zoning is in line with the ideals of Federal Character as stated in Sections 14(3), 147(3) and 171(5) and the establishment of a Federal Character Commission in Section 153 (1c) and Part 1(C) of the Third Schedule.”

He added that the rotation of the presidency between the north and south which has now become controversial, “will likely make or mar the 2023 presidential election”

Recalling that the Southern Governors Forum had insisted that the next president of Nigeria must come from the south, Abati said it is unwholesome for the Northern Elders Forum, Coalition of Northern Groups and the Arewa Consultative Forum to argue that the North has as much right as any other zone in the country to run for president in 2023.

“Many groups felt marginalized and its quite disturbing to see northern leaders sound irritated when they hear the Igbo’s say they have been marginalized for too long and they are also entitled to be presidents of Nigeria,” he said.

Abati further said that the country would only move forward if it is established on the tripod of justice, equity or inclusiveness.

“Its unfair to say the north has only spent 10 years since they returned to democracy in 1999 but the place to start calculating how power has been distributed is from 1960, and looking from this the north has been in power for more that 41 years,” he opined.