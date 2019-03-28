Presidency Replies Dokpesi After Calling Buhari ‘Parasite’

Advertisement

The presidency has replied the chairman of DAAR Communications, owners of the Raypower FM and African Independent Television (AIT), Raymond Dopkesi, who described President Muhammadu Buhari as a parasite.

“Buhari, who says he is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, unfortunately in the history of Nigeria, has been a parasite of Nigeria. He has never created any employment (opportunities),” Dokpesi had said while speaking with reporters after being grilled by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service on Wednesday.

In a sharp reaction, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu wondered what Dokpesi be called if Buhari is “a parasite.”

Advertisement

He said, “What then do you call the one who nicks N2.1 billion, caught red handed, brought to trial and is monkeying with our courts?”

Dokpesi is standing trial for alleged diversion of N2.1 billion he received from the office of the national security adviser (NSA) in the buildup to the 2015 elections.

He was few days ago, grilled by officials of the NIS shortly after his arrival into the country after a medical trip in Dubai.