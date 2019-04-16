The Nigerian Presidency has responded to popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s tweet on the current state of the country.

The Nigerian actress had on Monday April 15, 2019, called on the Buhari-led government to act fast against the “lack of money in circulation” and police “brutality” in the country.

She took to Twitter to write: “The country under your watch is hellish. The lack of money in circulation now coupled with the continuous assault and killings by uniformed men will make this country implode.

“It is unbearable! Do something! Insecurity! Fear and desperation everywhere.”

However, the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media , Bashir Ahmad, replied the tweet saying that those who are making money legitimately will never call the current state of Nigeria ‘hellish’.

He wrote: “Madam Omotola those who are working for CLEAN money are not complaining and will never refer our dear country as ‘hellish’. In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small-scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions.”

Nigerians are already reacting to the tweet.

Omotola’s view reflects the views of millions of poor Nigerians;throwing mud on her cannot not twist the reality. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 16, 2019

Oga Bashir, must u pple praise an erring govt. on sheer falsehood, y dont u kip quiet if i dnt v anytin relevant to say, ur tweet has no bearing on wat Omotola tweeted abt. And ur argument sef on d issue of rice production holds no water. U r a fool Sir. — Baby Tprime (@AyencoE) April 16, 2019

I don't care how anyone interpretes Omotola's tweet really. I am all for calling out the govt on insecurity, economy, killings, police brutality et . But let's not lump everything together becos, Celebrity

'There is no money in circulation' is pedestrian talk. — Oyèyẹmí Bámidélé (@Chrisbamidele) April 16, 2019

How much have you ever made legitimately in ur entire existence that you tell @Realomosexy about Clean money? A veteran in the Nollywood industry who started from the scratch & made a name for herself- what do you Bashir know about hustle, if not for Northern agenda who are you? https://t.co/SoIBXyMx1t — Ayekooto (@thebardogbamola) April 16, 2019

Bashir, When citizens ask for a robust and healthy economy, they are not necessarily advocating for UNCLEAN money. 😴 — Mr Integrity (@Intergrity56) April 16, 2019