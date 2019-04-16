The Nigerian Presidency has responded to popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s tweet on the current state of the country.
The Nigerian actress had on Monday April 15, 2019, called on the Buhari-led government to act fast against the “lack of money in circulation” and police “brutality” in the country.
She took to Twitter to write: “The country under your watch is hellish. The lack of money in circulation now coupled with the continuous assault and killings by uniformed men will make this country implode.
“It is unbearable! Do something! Insecurity! Fear and desperation everywhere.”
However, the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media , Bashir Ahmad, replied the tweet saying that those who are making money legitimately will never call the current state of Nigeria ‘hellish’.
He wrote: “Madam Omotola those who are working for CLEAN money are not complaining and will never refer our dear country as ‘hellish’. In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small-scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions.”
Nigerians are already reacting to the tweet.