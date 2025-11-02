Presidency Says Tinubu, Trump Will Soon Meet Over Christian Genocide Claim

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The presidency has said President Bola Tinubu and his US counterpart will soon meet over Christian genocide claim that has triggered a series of warning including the use of military force from the US.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, made the revelation on Sunday hours after President Trump doubled down on his call for the Nigerian government to rein in Islamic terrorists that have been killing Christians, a claim the Nigerian government has denied.

The Nigerian government said it’s creating an equal religious environment and is poised to enable a viable environment for religious equality and people of all faiths to exercise their rights to worship.

To underscore the importance and policy thrust to tackle religious extremism and end terrorism against Christians, Bwala said the Nigerian leader and President Trump will meet “in the coming days” to discuss the issue.

Bwala highlighted the commitment of both leaders to combat insurgency and terrorism noting both leaders “have shared interest in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity.

“President Trump has assisted Nigeria a lot by authorizing the sale of arms to Nigeria and President Tinubu has adequately utilized the opportunity in the fight against terrorism for which we have massive results to show for it.”

Bwala pointed out that regarding the “differences as to whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or in fact all faiths and no faiths, the differences if they exist would be discussed and resolved by the two leaders when they meet in the coming days, either in State House or White House.”