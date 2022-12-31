Presidency To Release Documentary On Buhari January 1

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

“Essential Muhammadu Buhari,” the one-hour documentary about President Muhammadu Buhari, his mind, life and philosophy will be released by the Presidency on January 1, 2023 for broadcast across various TV channels and YouTube.

The president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said: ”It’s a filmic portrait of the President told in his own words, and by some family members, friends and associates.

”It will be showing on the following TV networks at these times:

Channels TV 6-7:00 pm, Sunday 1st January, 2023; Nigerian Television Authority, NTA 8-9:00 pm, Sunday 1st January; TVC 4:30-5:30 pm, Sunday 1st January; Arise TV 5-6 pm, Monday 2nd January; Trust TV 6-7 pm, 2nd January; African International Television, AIT 8-9:00pm, Sunday, Jan. 1 and 8-9:00 pm, Jan. 2.”