Presidency’s Defense Of Pantami ‘Appalling’– Fayose

26 SHARES Share Tweet

The Presidency has been accused of an “appalling” behavior for supporting embattled Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who has admitted to supporting tertorists groups in the past.

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose said this in a press release by his Media aide, Lere Olayinka, on Sunday.

Fayose disclosed that the issue surrounding Pantami has further exposed the government’s hypocrisy and complicity.

Describing the Presidency’s support of the embattled Minister as appalling, Fayose lamented that the present situation of Nigeria, where the Presidency has become the employer and defender of Boko Haram apologists is unwholesome.

Pantami has been enmeshed in allegations of being sympathetic towards terrorism and Islamic extremism.

Inciting videos where the minister, prior to his appointment, had empathized with Islamic extremism, including volunteering to lead ethnic cleansing against other groups, had surfaced leading to outcry for his resignation or sack.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, President Buhari through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, exonerated the minister from any blame or wrongdoing, saying it happened in the past.

Accordingly, the former Ekiti governor said “it is saddening and worrisome that spokesmen of the president were the ones going from one media house to another to defend someone who openly supported terrorists.”

He lamented that “in the last three days, over 300 Nigerians have been killed across the country, with several others in captivity, and this is still not enough for President, Muhammadu Buhari and his men to wear sackcloth and cover themselves with ashes. Rather, they are seen making merry as if nothing has happened.”

The former governor said it was painful that Nigeria was being governed by people who were at one time or the other nominated as Boko Haram negotiators while their lieutenants are those who have openly kicked against military action against Boko Haram terrorists and rejected its categorisation as a terrorist organization.

He said those ruling Nigeria, particularly at the federal level, were acting as if the country is about the government and them, forgetting that the government is about the country and its people.

Fayose added that with the killing of Nigerians from North, South, East and West, it was certain that Nigerians must be impatient to send this APC government packing in 2023, having made the mistake of bringing this clueless people in 2015. In fact, waiting between now and 2023 will remain a pain in the heart of Nigerians.

“It is funny that today, if those running the affairs of the country are not telling us that armed bandits must be seen as innocent until proven guilty, they will be saying offence of forgery is more grievous than open declaration of support for terrorists.

“Because of their inability to take decisive actions against these terrorists that they appear to have sympathy for, Nigeria is no longer safe for anyone to live in.

“Our roads have been taken over by terrorists while Nigerians, including traditional rulers are now being abducted right inside their bedrooms.

” It is therefore my counsel to Nigerians that they should stay in their domains at this period and avoid travelling around the country. Those staying in isolated areas should also endeavor to move to where there are more people.

” It is my prayer that God will restore peace and normalcy to our country.”