President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Christian community on the death of Bishop Lanre Obembe of El Shaddai Bible Church.

President Buhari said the footprints of Obembe, a former chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos branch, would be indelible on the sands of time.

He urged family and friends of the late bishop to be comforted by the fact that Obembe served God and man with great zeal, and such labour of love never go unrewarded.

“Obembe devoted many decades of his life to the service of God, and was an inspiration to many young people.

“May his soul rest in peace and his good works be sustained by those he left behind,” the President prays,” a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) read.