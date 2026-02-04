President Tinubu’s Stumble In Turkey — A Reminder Of Human Frailty, Not Political Weakness:

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

When President Bola Tinubu stumbled during his recent presidential visit to Istanbul, Turkey, the incident quickly became fodder for social media commentary. Netizens unleashed drama, memes, and misplaced energy, treating a simple human occurrence as though it were a political earthquake. But let us pause and ask: what is the big deal?

The President is human, created by Almighty God, and subject to the same frailties, challenges, and stresses that all human beings endure daily. Being President does not make him less human or transform him into a superhuman being.

All of us stumble occasionally, regardless of age or social status, and we recover and move on. That is life, until the day it pleases our Creator to call us home to eternal rest.

History is replete with examples of great leaders who faced physical challenges yet led with resilience and vision. Consider Franklin Delano Roosevelt, one of America’s greatest presidents. Stricken with polio in 1921, Roosevelt was left unable to walk unaided and dependent on a wheelchair. Yet he contested the presidency and won overwhelmingly in 1932, 1936, 1940, and 1944.

His unprecedented four terms eventually led to the constitutional amendment limiting U.S. presidents to two terms. Despite his infirmity, Roosevelt transformed America into a global economic, industrial, technological, cultural, and military power. His disability did not diminish his leadership; it sharpened his resolve.

Advertisement

President Tinubu’s stumble should be seen for what it is: an ordinary human occurrence, not a measure of his ability to govern.

Leadership is not defined by physical perfection but by resilience, vision, and the capacity to deliver results despite challenges.

To dwell on a stumble is to miss the larger truth—that human frailty is universal, and greatness often emerges not in spite of it, but through it.

Obono-Obla was a presidential aide. He writes in from Abuja