Presidential Election: Buhari’s Ex-Minister Withdraws Suit Seeking Tinubu’s Disqualification

At the Supreme Court, a former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba withdrew his application seeking disqualification of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged vote buying.

From the Federal High Court to to the apex court, Nwajiuba alleged that Tinubu emerged flagbearer of his political party through inducement of delegates.

But the lower courts had dismissed his applications for lacking in merit.

The Federal High Court had also ordered the dissolution of the Rights for All International (RAI), the NGO that stood as the first plaintiff in his application.

The court held that an NGO created for social activities cannot be used for politics.

Before the Supreme Court sitting on Thursday, a five-man panel led Justice John Inyang Okoro, told the applicant’s lawyer that his application is already statute-barred (not filed within constitutional time frame).

Based on the development, his lawyer withdrew the application.

Subsequently, the court dismissed Nwajiuba’s application.