The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has begun hearing of petition by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The five-man panel is led by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

Other members of the panel are Justices Abdul Aboki, Peter Ige, Joseph Ikyegh and Samuel Oseji.

Three other political parties and their presidential candidates are part of the petitioners challenging the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23 presidential election.

The other political parties include: the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Owuru; Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) and its presidential candidate, Pastor Aminchi Habu and the Coalition for Change (C4C) and its presidential candidate, Jeff Ojinka.

Atiku, is asking the tribunal to disqualify Buhari as winner of the February 23 presidential election.

The PDP presidential candidate alleged that the president did not possess the academic qualification needed to contest for Presidency.

Atiku and PDP had filed their petition against the outcome of the election at the tribunal on March 18, 2019. HDP and Owuru’s petition marked CA/EPT/PRE/001/2019, was filed March 7, the petition of the C4C along with its presidential candidate and that of the PDM and its presidential candidate were file same day, March 19, 2019.