Presidential Election: Wike Denies Working Against Peter Obi

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to allegations that he worked against the victory of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, in the just-concluded presidential elections in Rivers state.

Advertisement

Wike in a media chat with newsmen on Wednesday said he only canvassed for the return of presidential power to the south and never personally campaigned against the LP candidate.

He said the LP candidate was ungrateful and not appreciative of his efforts to ensure he was running mate to Atiku Abubakar during the 2019 presidential elections in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Rivers state governor also denied allegations that he rigged the presidential election in the state in favour of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that he is not in a place to manipulate election results.

He said, “I never told Rivers, people, to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu but for the Unity of Nigeria. As far as Rivers State is concerned, it was a power shift to the South. And there are two candidates from the South, Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, so If the majority of Rivers People decided to vote for Tinubu and others for Peter Obi, that tells you the decision of the citizens.

“How can you talk about me rigging the election? I don’t work as ad-hoc staff for Independent National Electoral Commission, so I am not in the place to rig elections for anybody. When you have INEC’s materials, you can talk about rigging.

Advertisement

“But I take exemption to Peter Obi’s comment that I came out against him, people are not being sincere and appreciative. In 2019, I was among the people who chose Peter Obi for Atiku Abubakar.

“I was faulted for the choice, people like Ike Ekweremadu and my friend, the Governor of Ebonyi State and Pius Ayim. Every blame was on me; that why would I be the one to choose for the South East?

“Did he come out to say I supported him?

“I told Nigerians I will support a South candidate in the Presidential Election.

“When Peter Obi says I was against him, it is unfortunate because nobody ever told me that I campaigned against him. It is incorrect to say I was against him.

“I told my people to support a southern candidate, which they did; the first position in Rivers State during the poll was a south candidate, same with the second position,” he added.