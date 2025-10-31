Presidential Pardon Exposes Nigeria To Global Embarrassment, Says Falana

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has condemned the recent presidential pardon list, saying it exposed Nigeria to “odium” and global embarrassment.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Friday, Falana said some undeserving individuals, including a man recently convicted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after 11 years of trial, were wrongly included in the list.

“It is not the first time that that exercise has been misunderstood. But this time around, the country was exposed to odium, and there was no basis for it. Those who were not deserving of pardon were recommended for pardon,” he said.

Falana explained that Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution empowers only state governors to pardon persons convicted under state laws for offences such as stealing, fraud, or homicide.

He criticized the government’s decision to simply reduce the list from about 175 names to 34 after public outrage, saying that was not enough as the damage had already been done.

“It is not enough to say ‘we have reviewed the list; we have now reduced 175 names or thereabouts to 34,’ and then we begin to clap for the government.

“The government owes itself a duty to ensure that such colossal embarrassment does not occur again. At the very least, the authority of the country is to apologise. It’s not enough to say, ‘Oh, we have now reviewed the list,’ and that’s all. No, no, no, no,” he said.

Turning to the Lagos demolition, Falana faulted the state government for pulling down houses in Oworonshoki despite a valid court order restraining it from doing so.

According to earlier reports, fresh demolitions occurred in the Coker and Ojulari areas of Oworonshoki at midnight on Saturday, just hours after the Lagos State Government had promised to pay compensation to affected property owners.

The state said the exercise targeted illegal structures built on drainage channels and road setbacks as part of its urban renewal efforts.

But Falana described the midnight operation as unlawful, saying it violated both the 1999 Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“None of the provisions of Chapter Four of the Constitution can be violated or breached by the government without following due process. When it comes to demolitions, there are provisions of the law. You have to go to court to prove that the owner has violated the law.”

He explained that his law firm had taken up the case after some affected residents who had not been compensated approached him for help.

“On Thursday last week, the court granted an order that no further demolition should take place until the matter is properly heard.

“By Friday, certified true copies of the order were served on the appropriate government agencies and officials. However, on Saturday night, bulldozers invaded Oworonshoki. When I contacted officials, one of them told me, ‘We are going to do it, and heaven will not fall,’” he said.

The Lagos State Government, however, had denied disobeying any court order. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the demolitions affected only illegal structures on drainage channels and road setbacks and were part of efforts to restore the area’s environmental integrity.

Omotoso also maintained that the state would never disregard valid court orders, assuring that compensation would be paid to those with legitimate claims.

Meanwhile Falana stressed that neither a governor nor a minister has the constitutional power to order demolitions without a court order, insisting that only a competent court or legally constituted tribunal can authorise such actions.

“No governor, no minister has the power under the current constitutional arrangement to decide that a building has not complied with certain provisions of the law and then order its demolition,” he said.

He insisted that the government acted in defiance of the law and must take responsibility for its actions, adding that authorities at all levels must learn to respect court orders and due process.