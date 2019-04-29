Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted Nigerians that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is allegedly replacing all the servers in its Headquarters and offices in all states of the federation and Abuja, in a desperate bid to destroy the actual Presidential election results transmitted from the polling centers across the nation.

The party noted that such action is disgraceful and wrong as it further exposes the culpability of INEC in the manipulation and rigging of the 2019 presidential poll.

In a statement dated April 29, 2019 and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said: “The PDP has been well briefed on how the INEC leadership and officials of the Buhari Presidency became jittery and resorted to the desperate measure, after they realized that the servers have information of Atiku Abubakar’s victory at the election.”

The statement further added: “Our party also has details of how the INEC leadership and the Presidency agents procured and detailed computer experts to the commission’s offices to switch the servers, mutilate vital information in the system and attempt to erase all trails of transmitted results to the main server.

“Moreover, our party has been informed about how the INEC leadership, several weeks after the election, used some compromised officials of the commission to manipulate voter registers in some states by ticking names of individuals who did not participate in the Presidential election, as having voted. This is with the view to using such to cover the fictitious results it wrote for the APC.

“What INEC and the Buhari Presidency do not understand is that computer software and applications leave traces, signatures as well as footmark. Forensic investigation of the system will reveal the real votes transmitted from the polling centers, which show Atiku Abubakar as the winner of the election.

“The PDP therefore insists on forensic examination of all relevant documents and equipment used for the Presidential election.

“Our party will continue to be at alert as we stand with Nigerians to reclaim our stolen mandate at the tribunal and no amount of manipulations by INEC will detract from this national resolve,” the statement concluded.

The presidency and INEC are yet to react to this allegation as at the time of filing this report.