Presidential Tribunal Dismisses Suit To Stop Buhari’s Inauguration

The presidential election petitions tribunal has dismissed the suit seeking to stop President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration on May 29th.

The suit was filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Oworu.

The duo are seeking an order from the tribunal to restrain acting chief justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad from swearing in Buhari for a second term.

Advertisement

“A restraining order by this court is appropriate to preserve the subject matter of this petition and prevent the first respondent foisting a fiat accompli and state of helplessness on the court and render the petition nugatory.

“The law is settled that once the question of the validity of Election of any person is challenged as to whether he is validly elected or not, the person is not competent to take office or assume the seat of power until the matter is dealt with,” the motion had read.

But in a ruling today, a three-man panel lead by Joseph Ikyechi dismissed the application for lacking merit.