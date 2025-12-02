Press Freedom Non-Negotiable Under Tinubu, Says Shettima

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described Nigerian journalists as the nation’s strongest defence against authoritarianism.

The Vice President stated this while speaking at the 2025 Conference and Annual General Meeting of the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria in Abuja, themed ‘Addressing Media Repression and Safeguarding Democratic Accountability in Nigeria’.

He insisted that press freedom remains a non-negotiable pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, pointing out that journalists have consistently stabilised the country during periods of political tension by correcting misinformation and holding leaders accountable.

“We owe you a space of practice devoid of harassment, intimidation, or fear. That much is non-negotiable,” he said. “As a government, we must continue to create an environment where truth can thrive without obstruction and where the work you do is protected rather than policed.”

Shettima said Nigeria’s long history of a vibrant and fearless media makes any attempt at dictatorship impossible.

“It is impossible, utterly impossible, to have a successful dictator in Nigeria,” he declared. “Never in our history has any person or government succeeded in suppressing the media permanently.”

Advertisement

He hailed journalists for rejecting disinformation and standing firm against foreign manipulation, noting their refusal to be instruments of falsehood.

“You have stood firmly against disinformation and refused to surrender your pens to falsehoods or foreign puppeteers. This honourable stance sets you apart,” the Vice President said.

“I stand before you today not as a wary politician, but as a friend, one who acknowledges your indispensable role and assures you that this administration respects, and will continue to protect, your right to freedom of expression.”

However, Shettima urged the media to uphold ethical standards, warning against practitioners who publish fabricated stories and resist corrections even when confronted with evidence.

He called for a renewed media culture that prioritises truth over sensationalism.

Advertisement

“You have stood firm in the coldest nights of national adversity, and you have outlived those who attempted to place their boots upon your freedom,” he said.

“You have been the life-size mirror of our nation, reflecting us not as we wish to be seen, but as we truly are.”

He cautioned that any nation that silences its press risks losing both accountability and public voice.

“A nation with a silenced press becomes one where public officers lose their way and citizens lose their voice,” he warned.

Earlier, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, reiterated the Tinubu administration’s commitment to enhancing press freedom and strengthening independent journalism.

He described President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima as “some of the most media-friendly leaders Nigeria has produced,” adding that government–media relations are undergoing a deliberate reinvigoration.

Advertisement

Idris stressed that the administration governs on the principle of defending an independent press, noting that “a free press is the amplifier of an engaged citizenry.”

He said security and regulatory agencies now operate under stricter protocols, especially during civil demonstrations, ensuring that journalists can work freely while the country balances the challenges of misinformation with national security.

According to him, the government’s approach “is not a retreat into control,” but rather a move to strengthen ethical journalism and create dialogue-driven mechanisms rooted in Nigeria’s cultural context.

Meanwhile, IPI Nigeria President, Mr. Musikilu Mojeed, said the conference offers a moment of critical reflection on journalism practice in the country, with participants expected to adopt a “call to action” on media reforms and journalist safety.

He urged unity within the media industry, stressing that “solidarity is the journalists’ greatest line of defence.”

Mojeed appealed to the Federal Government to compel state governments, security agencies and other actors to halt continued harassment of journalists and strengthen protective structures nationwide.

He announced Niger Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno have been blacklisted over media repression.

The IPI also blacklisted the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for continued police harassment and attack on journalists.

Mojeed, announced that the governors and the Inspector General of Police continue to repress the media thus preventing journalists from doing their legitimate responsibilities.

IPI Global Executive Director, Scott Griffen, also applauded the Nigerian chapter for its commitment to independent journalism. He called for deeper collaboration among stakeholders to enhance the practice in the face of growing challenges.

The event was attended by editors, reporters, media executives, policymakers and international press freedom advocates.