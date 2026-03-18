Press Tinubu On Human Rights, SERAP Urges King Charles

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The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged King Charles III to use President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to the United Kingdom to seek human rights reforms in Nigeria.

In an open letter dated March 18, 2026, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation asked the British monarch to place “human rights, accountability and the rule of law at the centre of bilateral and Commonwealth engagement.”

President Tinubu’s visit is expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic, economic and security cooperation between Nigeria and the UK, as well as deepening Commonwealth ties.

SERAP, however, said the visit presents “an important opportunity for His Majesty to press for respect for the rule of law and the protection of human rights in Nigeria.”

The organisation raised concerns over “the growing use of repressive laws and strategic lawsuits to harass and silence journalists, activists and critics,” saying the continued use of the Cybercrimes Act and criminal defamation laws to target peaceful expression is “incompatible with Nigeria’s international human rights obligations.”

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SERAP cited the ongoing prosecution of activist and journalist Omoyele Sowore, the detention of investigative journalist Daniel Ojukwu in 2024, and the arrest and prosecution of lawyer Dele Farotimi as examples of shrinking civic space.

“Attacks on journalists have increased, with dozens reportedly assaulted or arrested while covering protests in 2024,” the letter stated.

“The harassment and intimidation of journalists and human rights defenders contribute to a climate of fear and undermine democratic accountability.”

The organisation added that “no one should be arrested, detained or prosecuted simply for peacefully exercising their human rights,” stressing that “the arrest and detention of journalists for reporting on matters of public interest is a serious violation of the right to freedom of expression and undermines democratic accountability.”

SERAP also raised concerns about internally displaced persons in Benue, Borno and Plateau states, saying many are “denied basic rights such as freedom of movement, access to healthcare and legal protections.”

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“Thousands of displaced Nigerians continue to face serious human rights challenges and are often excluded from decisions affecting their lives and future,” the letter read.

The organisation accused governments at both federal and state levels of failing to give displaced people “clear information about their rights and obligations, their legal status or procedures for tracing family members,” adding that “displaced people have been given no voice in decisions regarding their resettlement.”

SERAP reminded King Charles that Nigeria, as a Commonwealth member, “has committed to uphold the values set out in the Commonwealth Charter, including respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law,” warning that “respect for Commonwealth values must be reflected in practice, not only in commitments.”

“SERAP urges King Charles III to use your unique moral authority to encourage human rights reforms in Nigeria. The credibility of the Commonwealth depends on the willingness of its members to uphold shared values, including respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law,” the letter stated.

The organisation further said, “This state visit should not overlook the voices of Nigerians calling for justice, accountability and respect for their fundamental rights.”