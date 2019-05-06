Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Boy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly welcomed their first child together in the early hours of Monday, May 6, 2019.
The news of the arrival of the baby was announced on the official Twitter handle of the royal family.
The mother and child are reportedly doing very well as at the time of breaking this news.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018 in a very beautiful and colorful ceremony. The royal couple was proclaimed husband and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury in at the St. George’s Cathedral in Windsor Castle.