Prince Harry Begins New Job At US Mental Health Firm

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has started new job at Betterup Incorporated, a United States coaching and mental health firm, as Chief Impact Officer.

According to the post made by the company’s CEO Alexi Robichaux, it revealed that Harry who moved to California with Duchess has agreed to take up the new job.

Betterup CEO said “As a true citizen of the world, he has dedicated his life’s work to bringing attention to the diverse needs of people everywhere and advocating for mental health initiatives from founding the Invictus Games, a platform for service personnel to use sport as part of their psychological and physical rehabilitation, to launching Sentable, which supports the mental health and wellbeing of young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.”

Commenting on zn development Harry said he would focus on and prioritize mental fitness to unlocks potential and opportunity for the people

“As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind.’ We all have it in us,” he continued.

He said during his decade in the military, he learned that “we don’t just need to build physical resilience, but also mental resilience.

“And in the years since, my understanding of what resilience means and how we can build it, has been shaped by the thousands of people and experts I’ve been fortunate to meet and learn from.”

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ‘Harry and Meghan’ left the UK last year and are now living in their own house in the Santa Barbara area.