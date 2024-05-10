Prince Harry Receives Traditional Attire As Gift During Visit To KadunaJustina Simon

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, received a warm welcome from Governor Uba Sani and other government officials during their visit to Kaduna State.

Governor Sani presented the royal couple with traditional Hausa attire, a gesture symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

In a shared video that captured the moment, Governor Sani was seen offering gifts, including picture frames, to Prince Harry, before adorning him with the traditional attire.

The visit comes as part of a three-day private visit to Nigeria, upon the invitation of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa.

Their visit was scheduled from May 10th to May 13th, 2024, and it aim to provide an opportunity for Prince Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games, to interact with wounded soldiers and their families.

Air Vice Marshal Abidemi Marquis, Director of Sports at Defence Headquarters, emphasized the significance of the visit in supporting the recovery efforts of wounded soldiers.

Marquis highlighted the positive impact of the Invictus Games program on soldiers’ mental health, personal self-esteem, and emotional well-being. He noted that engaging with the Invictus initiative has contributed to a more positive outlook on life for soldiers undergoing recovery.

He had said, “Because we realised that 80 per cent of our soldiers have been involved in this recovery programme, they are getting better, their outlook to life is positive. When you are engaged in, you experience a permanent disability, issues that affect your mental health and also your outlook to life.

“But the recovery programme has given them an opportunity to improve their personal self-esteem, to improve their mental health, their emotional intelligence has been improved and also their families see them, as they used to be a breadwinner who is capable of, continue living. So this engagement with Invictus is giving us the opportunity for a recovery for our soldiers”.

Prior to their visit to Kaduna, Prince Harry and Meghan visited a school in Abuja, ‘Lightway Academy’, and the Nigerian Armed Forces’ Defence Headquarters in Abuja, where they were received by military officials.