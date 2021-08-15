Princess Becomes Fifth Housemate To Leave BBNaija House.

The hope of Princes to win the Big Brother Naija reality TV programme was on Sunday dashed after she was evicted at the live show.

Princess who became the 5th housemate to be evicted after Arin, spent just three weeks in the Big Brother House before she left the House.

Her eviction was announced by Ebuka who is the host of the show.

Princess Francis, from Imo State is a 30-year-old e-hailing service driver and business owner.

She lives in Abuja and enjoys cooking, travelling and watching movies. She takes pride in being a lovable, caring, fun person and confesses she can be a little dramatic sometimes.

“I got the drama from my mama,” she had said.

Her eviction came after she told Biggie that she liked someone on 13 August during a diary session

“I actually like someone in the house but there are too many ladies around him so I decided to stay away,” she had said.