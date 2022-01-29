Princess Miriam Onuoha Kicks-Off Talent Hunt In Okigwe With Football Tournament

It’s two years since Princess Miriam Onuoha was sworn in as a federal lawmaker representing Okigwe North in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, and she decided to mark it in a memorable way.

As a longtime advocate for youths, she celebrated the milestone by launching a football tournament to discover and promote talents among youths of her constituency.

At a well-attended ceremony in Okigwe, Onuoha kicked-off the Unity and Prosperity Cup to discover footballing talents and encourage youths to embrace sports and shun drug abuse.

Speaking at the event where she was cheered by women and youths, she said her plan is to motivate the youths to channel their energies towards productive ventures and away from substance and drug abuse.

While speaking to journalists at the event, she said, “This is my second anniversary in office. I thank God for these two years of resounding performance which I’m using to kick off the Okigwe Unity and Prosperity hub.

“It’s a talent development and talent hunt programme for football and football lovers. Already talents are being discovered and this is also an avenue to campaign against drug and substance abuse because when we engage youths positively it will help to reduce their interest or motivation to indulge in negative ventures.”

The lawmaker, who is also a member of the House Committee on Sports, further charged the youths to stay away from drugs and embrace the opportunities available for their development and progress.

“I’m also using this opportunity to call on our youths who are going towards destructive decisions occasioned by influence of drug abuse to come for help. I will like to draw the attention and the presence of NDLEA in the state and at the national level; there is hope for counseling, rehabilitation and integration into society.”

Onuoha also expressed concern at the continuous increase in crimes in the region as a results of high level of drug abuse, and charged the youths to recognize the problem.

“If you accept that there is a problem and we have come to bring you hope because we’ve also noticed that crime is always on the increase because of the increase in substance abuse.”

She urged the youths in her constituency to stay away from drugs, stating that it “destroys and reduces your value and your organs.”