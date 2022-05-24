Princess Onuoha Moved To Tears After Multi-Party Endorsement For 2nd Term

Princess Onuoha Moved To Tears After Multi-Party Endorsement For 2 nd Term

An Okigwe North multi-party meeting led by Prof. Maurice Iwu has endorsed Princess Miriam Onuoha to represent the constituency for a second term in the Federal House of Representatives.

Iwu, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, who is also from Okigwe North in Imo State, led deliberations after a team of intellectuals gave a report of an “overwhelming scorecard and impressive performance” on Princess Onuoha.

One of those at the meeting who spoke to THE WHISTLER on condition of anonymity said the meeting was across party lines.

“It was a meeting to assess the performance of Princess Onuoha and it was attended by intellectuals from all parties.

“She was unanimously endorsed for a second term as a special case for good performance,” he stated.

Princess Onuoha, who confirmed the development to this website on Tuesday, said she broke down in tears at the endorsement from people she described as the “eggheads” of the constituency.

“I broke down with tears of joy and I am indeed motivated to do even more and give God all the glory,” she said.

This is coming after a similar endorsement by the Okigwe North Elders Forum led by Engineer Ebere Udeagu, a former deputy governor of Imo State.

The Okigwe North elders had endorsed her for a second term due to the various developmental initiatives she brought to the constituency.

Princess Onuoha, a development advocate, has impressed her constituents since winning the House of Reps seat to represent them in January 2020.