Prioritise Salaries Of Teachers, Traditional Rulers, Ortom Tells New LG Chairmen

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Wednesday, charged the 23 newly sworn-in council chairmen in the state to carry everyone along in running the administration of their respective local governments.

The governor gave the charge while inaugurating the elected local government chairmen at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

He urged the chairmen to imbibe the culture of operating an inclusive administration, pointing out that they must always involve all council members, stakeholders as well as the local government legislative members in decision-making.

Ortom tasked the chairmen to give priorities to payment of salaries and allowances of primary school teachers and traditional ruler,

He said, “These and other statutory obligations should be put on first-line charge to ensure the seamless operations of the local government councils.

“With your swearing-in today, you should bear in mind that the days of playing politics are over. Now is the time to concentrate on giving the electorate quality service because that is the reason for giving you their mandate.

“It is important for all of you to note at all times that we are in office because of the electorate and not for ourselves. We must therefore serve them faithfully, diligently and conscientiously because there is always the day to give account of our stewardship.”

Governor Ortom enjoined the chairmen to keep abreast of all financial and other regulations guiding the conduct of their administration and ‘strictly adhere to them and also avoid unnecessary financial commitments’.

He cautioned them on embarking on any form of new projects and award of contracts but rather try to complete ongoing ones.

While lamenting the rising crimes in some parts of the state, the governor charged the chairmen, as chief security officers in their respective local governments, to work in harmony with security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders towards nipping in the bud any form of crisis to guarantee peace.