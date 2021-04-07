Prisoner Who Escaped From Owerri Prison Burnt To Death By Angry Villagers

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The freedom of a prisoner who escaped from the Owerri correctional facility was short-lived as he was set ablaze by residents of Umuawom Village in Ihodimeze Community, Ikeduru council area, Imo State, on Wednesday.

The lynched prisoner, whose name has yet to be ascertained, hailed from Ogwa community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, but grew up in Umuawom Village.

Sources said he was a Kidnapper before he was arrested and sent to prison.

After he escaped from the prison on Monday, he was said to have gone to his home in Umuowom and started threatening a family who testified against him during his trial in court.

He allegedly attacked a member of the said family with a gun which angered the villagers who caught him, beat him to pulp and set him ablaze.

When contacted by THE WHISTLER on Wednesday, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said he was yet to get the full detail of the incident as he just saw the news on social media.

“I have no full details on what happened there, I just saw the news on social media and will verify it soon.”