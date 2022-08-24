Private Security Firms To Protect Abuja Rail Tracks As FEC Approves N718m Contracts

Nigeria
By Justina Simon
train
Nigeria train services

The Federal Government has engaged two security firms at the cost of N718 million to protect railway stations and tracks in the nation’s capital.

The Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, disclosed this after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The contracts, as approved by FEC, would cover provision of security services for the Abuja Rail Mass Transit phase 1 (Lots 3 and 1A).

According to the Minister, the contracts were awarded to Messrs Al-Ahli Security Guards Ltd, at the cost of N407, 214, 000 million, covering a distance of 27.245 kilometers and comprising of eight rail stations and Messrs Segad Security Protective Company Ltd, at the cost of N310, 979, 250 million, covering a distance of 18 kilometers, comprising of four stations.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

I Will Campaign For Tinubu, Others Fielded By APC – Buhari

Oil & Gas

Kyari Seeks More Investments From India, Others Into Nigeria’s Energy Sector

He explained that the scope of the contract, which will last for a period of two years, include protection of rail tracks, provision of communication and control centre infrastructure, as well as electrical and signaling equipment.

A statement issued by Anthony Ogunleye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, stated that the Acting Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, Usman Musa Yahaya, said that providing security services to the rail tracks became imperative following vandalization of portions of the track.

The government’s move came about five months after terrorists attacked an Abuja–Kaduna train and kidnapped over sixty passengers after bombing its rail track.

At least eight people were killed during the March 28 attack, while scores of some of the kidnapped passengers are yet to regain their freedom.

You might also like

FACT-CHECK: Did Nigeria, Niger Republic Seize Pile Of Guns From Bandits At Katsina…

Buhari Appoints Yaminu Musa Coordinator Of National Counter Terrorism Centre

Buhari Appoints Technocrat, Habiba Lawal Special Adviser On Policy, Coordination

Ozekhome Challenges Buhari To Wake Up, Says ‘Tide Is Turning’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.