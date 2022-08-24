Private Security Firms To Protect Abuja Rail Tracks As FEC Approves N718m Contracts

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has engaged two security firms at the cost of N718 million to protect railway stations and tracks in the nation’s capital.

The Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, disclosed this after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The contracts, as approved by FEC, would cover provision of security services for the Abuja Rail Mass Transit phase 1 (Lots 3 and 1A).

According to the Minister, the contracts were awarded to Messrs Al-Ahli Security Guards Ltd, at the cost of N407, 214, 000 million, covering a distance of 27.245 kilometers and comprising of eight rail stations and Messrs Segad Security Protective Company Ltd, at the cost of N310, 979, 250 million, covering a distance of 18 kilometers, comprising of four stations.

He explained that the scope of the contract, which will last for a period of two years, include protection of rail tracks, provision of communication and control centre infrastructure, as well as electrical and signaling equipment.

A statement issued by Anthony Ogunleye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, stated that the Acting Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, Usman Musa Yahaya, said that providing security services to the rail tracks became imperative following vandalization of portions of the track.

The government’s move came about five months after terrorists attacked an Abuja–Kaduna train and kidnapped over sixty passengers after bombing its rail track.

At least eight people were killed during the March 28 attack, while scores of some of the kidnapped passengers are yet to regain their freedom.