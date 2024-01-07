Private Universities In Africa To Investigate Certificate Racketeering In Cotonou

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Association of African Private Universities (AAPU) has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the certificate racketeering, which was reported by a Nigerian online newspaper.

The Association in a statement signed by its Deputy Secretary (West Africa), Salissou Mamoudou in Nouakchott, Mauritania, said that the committee will visit Cotonou to find out exactly what happened and come out with a comprehensive report on its findings.

Mamoudou noted that the committee will submit its report to the Association within the next ten days to enable it brief officials of the Federal Ministry of Education in Nigeria.

The Association also commended Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, for resolving to investigate certificate racketeering in some universities both at home and outside the country.

Mamoudou said the steps taken by the minister to investigate the issue would go a long way in facilitating and promoting international certification standards as well as restoring the confidence of students and parents.

He said AAPU as an international forum for African Private Universities was ready to support the Minister of Education in his determined effort to checkmate the activities of universities in Africa that have no regard for integrity.

The Deputy Secretary also urged the minister not to use the report as a yardstick for judging other reputable universities in Africa.

“AAPU as a forum that encourages and empowers member institutions to become Centre of Excellence in Research and Development, will support whatever measures taken by the Minister to save the reputation of private universities in Africa.

“The report should not be a yardstick to brand other universities as the same because there are reputable universities in Benin Republic,” he said.

He commended the Nigerian online newspaper, which exposed the certificate racketeering syndicate in a Cotonou university, adding that the association would meet with the undercover journalist to thank and commend him.